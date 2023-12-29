KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On a random Wednesday morning, 9-year-old Elliot Kostelak finds himself slinging scoops of ice cream at Henri’s Starlight Scoops. It's barley 9 a.m. and the breakfast orders of shakes and scoops of Meteor Mint Chip, Moon Cream, and Starberry are going out fast.

What You Need To Know Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee hosts thousands of children with critical illnesses and their families each year



The 89-acre resort is always looking for volunteers to help out throughout the year



Elliot Kostelak, 9, and his mother decided to volunteer after their first wish trip to the resort in February

Elliot, with the help of his mom Jessica, are keeping pace. For the Kostelaks, the treat isn’t just the ice cream; it’s the ability to be able to give back to an organization that gave so much to them.

“I had a peace I honestly did not know was inside of me anymore,” Jessica Kostelak said of her family’s first trip in February 2023 to Henri’s Starlight Scoops at Give Kids The World Village.

Visiting Give Kids the World was literally Elliot’s wish trip. The 89-acre resort hosts thousands of children with critical illnesses and their families each year.

“Since he was born we’ve had surgery dates, he had 9 surgeries before he was nine years old,” Kostalek said.

Born with a cleft palate and congenital heart issue, Elliot is not like most kids in the outside world, but at Give Kids the World, he is making friends with many other kids just like him.

That wish trip inspired the Kostelaks to give back to other families, which they do through regular volunteer opportunities.

“Being able too come here and enjoy that peace as a family is something that honestly is one of the greatest gifts as a mom I was given,” Kostelak said.

Open since 1989, Give Kids the World will welcome by year’s end more than 9,000 families like the Kostelaks.

“That’s what keeps us going, is taking kids out of the world of doctors visits and into this place that’s whimsical,” said Pam Landwirth, President and CEO of Give Kids the World.

Landwirth said since its founding, the resort’s mission is to never turn away a family’s wish to visit.

“We have about 210 full time and part time staff, but the heartbeat of the village is our volunteers,” Landwirth said. “We fill 1,800 volunteer shifts each and every week.”

While the year-end holidays often inspire people to volunteer and give back to local community organizations, filling 1,800 volunteer shifts a week – year round – is not always easy.

Anthony Garofalo, head of Village Talent, said they rely on year-round volunteers to operate the resort and to make wish trips possible.

As the new year approaches, and the season of giving begins to fade, groups like Give Kids the World hope Central Floridians are reminded of the impact they can have volunteering and giving back.

Anyone at least 8 years old can volunteer at Give Kids the World.

Garafalo said no single person or group size is too big or too small. No skills are required to volunteer either, just a desire to do some good.

“Our minimum commitment is three hours,” Garafalo said. “If you want to do one shift, you volunteer once a week, once a month, once a year, it’s great, we want whatever you can give us and we’re so grateful for it because we provide happiness that inspires hope.”

It is that hope and happiness that found and now inspires the Kostaleks.

“…not only are you helping yourself, but you’re helping others and you’re helping yourself by helping others,” Kostalek said.

Helping others, perhaps the only thing sweeter than two scoops of ice cream.

Learn more about volunteering at Give Kids the World by clicking here.

