The Democratic National Committee is looking to keep attention on GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s remarks on the Civil War that have dominated the political world this week, launching four billboards in Iowa as the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina is set to return to the state on Friday.

But the DNC hopes to expand the fallout Haley is facing for not mentioning slavery when asked about the cause of the Civil War to the GOP more broadly, attacking “MAGA Republicans” for a record of “erasing our nation’s history.”

“We are at a pivotal and dangerous moment for American democracy: Voters are looking on at a GOP primary with three frontrunners who are so subsumed by the MAGA takeover of their party that they are campaigning on an agenda to whitewash slavery, ban books, and tell bold-faced lies about our history,” said DNC National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.

The billboards, which will go up in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids over the next two days, feature pictures of Haley as well as her fellow GOP presidential contenders former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of whom criticized Haley for her comments.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis are the three frontrunners for the GOP nomination in most Iowa and national polls.

Earlier this week, Haley first responded the Civil War was about “how government was going to run. The freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” when asked about the cause of the war by a voter at a Town Hall in New Hampshire.

She went on to say it “comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are,” before the voter noted she did not mention slavery.

“What do you want me to say about slavery?” she responded.

Haley has since said she thought it was “unquestioned” the Civil War was about slavery and said she was talking about the broader lesson in all of it, mentioning in a statement that she removed the Confederate flag off the South Carolina statehouse grounds as governor of the state in 2015.

President Joe Biden was quick to respond to all of it on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, reposting a video of the exchange and writing: “It was about slavery.”

The Democratic president seeking another four years in the White House often talks about how the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017 and Trump’s response prompted him to run in 2020. Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden recently said at an event with donors that he was "not sure" if he would be running if Trump weren't.

The campaign of DeSantis recirculated video of the exchange on social media as well, adding the comment, "Yikes."

Campaigning in Iowa on Thursday, DeSantis said that Haley “has had some problems with some basic American history” and that it's “not that difficult to identify and acknowledge the role slavery played in the Civil War.” DeSantis faced criticism over slavery earlier in the year when Florida enacted new education standards requiring teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump’s campaign, sent out a release saying Haley's response shows she “is clearly not ready for primetime.” The group also included an X post from Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican who supports Trump, reading “1. Psst Nikki... the answer is slavery PERIOD. 2. This really doesn’t matter because Trump is going to be the nominee. Trump 2024!”

Trump has recently faced criticism for his comments about migrants crossing the southern border “poisoning the blood” of America in a speech earlier this month.

The Hawkeye State is preparing to kick off 2024 nominating contests in less than three weeks when GOP voters will pick who they want to send to the general election. The DNC booted Iowa, which has long held the first caucuses, from the top spot on its calendar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report