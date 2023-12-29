COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, many farm households rely on income earned off the farm.

What You Need To Know According to USDA statistics, the median on-farm income earned by farm households was -$849 in 2022.



The median off-farm income in 2022 was $81,108.



“The current global trade climate incentivizes either getting larger or you have this other large swath, also growing swath of agriculture operations that are what you might think of as hobbies or lifestyle farms. So they’re smaller,” said Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert, Andy Vance. “They don’t necessarily turn a profit, but they’re a lifestyle that a farmer or somebody who lives out in the countryside enjoys. Maybe that’s what they grew up with. Maybe that’s they want to retire to.”

Off-farm jobs aren't always related to agriculture.

"[A] great number of farms are more or less subsidized by jobs in town...and that's really, really an important part of the income for most farming operations," Vance said. "In other words, you're losing money on the farm, so you got to pay for that somehow."