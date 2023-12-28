ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of young voters in America will have a big say in who wins in the upcoming 2024 election.

A new poll by Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement shows more than 72% of voters ages 18-34 say they’re either extremely likely, or fairly likely, to vote in 2024.

The economy remains a top issue among Americans as they look toward the 2024 election, and that doesn’t change with younger voters



The economy remains a top issue among Americans as they look toward the 2024 election, and that doesn’t change with younger voters. And that’s the case with young Republicans, like Willie Montague, who is the president of the Central Florida Young Republicans.

“That’s the major issue that I’m seeing, even from those who are younger — from 18 to 35 — the age that I am. That it’s like, what are we going to do with the economy?” said Montague.

Another top priority among young voters is gun violence prevention, something Democrat Amber Ramirez says will affect how she votes.

“From kids in schools having to practice lock-down drills — I know I did when I was in school — and we wouldn’t know what was going on half the time,” said Ramirez, who is with the University of Central Florida College Democrats. “You see it, you grow up watching it on the news. That’s probably one of my biggest concerns, gun violence and gun safety.”

The Tufts data also found climate change as a big priority for young voters.