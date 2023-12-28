LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to fewer packages in its network, UPS has announced upcoming layoffs at its Centennial hub in Louisville.

The changes will take effect Feb. 16, 2024, at the closure of the Day sort. The company says the hub's Twilight sort will not be affected.

According to a release, the sort closure will impact all employees assigned to the company's Centennial day sort; however, that is only a small portion of the company's Louisville workforce. Some affected employees will also be able to move to other positions.

The release adds all the operational change is due to declining package volume as a result of current economic conditions. Jobs affected include part-time employees who sort packages, along with some administrative employees and management. Drivers will not be affected. The company says the layoffs are not related to recent unionization efforts by workers.

"Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on their families," the company said in a statement. "We are working to minimize the impact to our people wherever we can."

With customer demand evolving, the company says it has closed sorts at other hubs across the U.S.

This is a developing story. We will add more details when they become available.