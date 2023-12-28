PASCO CO., Fla. — A few new laws go into effect beginning in January, and one will mean a popular program for Florida drivers is expiring.

The Toll Relief Program — which automatically gives Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account — ends on Jan. 1.

“It’s a lot of driving and a lot of toll roads, so it gets expensive," said Tampa Bay Area driver Melissa Hess.

For Hess, driving for her job is a necessity, one that often takes her along toll roads in the Tampa Bay Area.

“I normally do three to five appointments a day," she said. "When I bring up that address to see what is the fastest route, in most cases, it was always the Suncoast.”

Hess works as a real estate photographer in Pasco County, driving often on a daily basis. Because of the amount of toll roads Hess drives on, she qualified for the toll relief program.

“I was getting a significant amount of a credit every month," she said. "I would say anywhere from $10 to $15. But when you’re a single employee of a company, it helps a lot.”

But starting in the new year, that relief is going away.

“We had not received anything — an email or anything to notify us that this credit was going away," Hess said. "This is going to definitely impact maybe which way I drive now.”

It came as a surprise for Hess. A surprise, she says, that will not only affect her driving, but how she conducts business too.

“Any little bit helps, because with the economy and everything increasing, like my subscriptions and for me to do my job, I in turn have to raise prices for my agents, which affects them as well," Hess said. "So it helps out everyone.”

With plenty of development happening in areas like Pasco County, Hess says she’s hopeful a credit program for frequent toll road users will come back. In the meantime, she’s going to be looking at alternative roads to get from point A to point B.

“That’s what’s convenient about it now, is that the toll roads aren’t as crowded as the other major roads," said Hess. "So that’s one of the reasons why I choose that road. But now I think there’s going to be one less car. For sure, I’ll be using the other road.”