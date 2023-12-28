OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall on Dec. 23.

Ocala Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of Albert Shell, Jr.

The shooting has raised concerns within the community. As police work to locate the suspect, the department announced a community support meeting for anyone affected by the shooting. It’s being organized by the Florida Crisis Response Team and is set for Jan. 4 at Ocala Police headquarters.



Anyone with information about Shell’s location is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-656-6137.

Ocala Mayor Ben Marciano said the top priority right now is catching the suspect.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to do whatever we can to bring him to justice,” said Marciano.

Law enforcement confirmed Shell already had warrants out for his arrest — one for failing to appear in court on Oct. 27 on charges of marijuana possession and resisting arrest without violence.

Marciano, who was sworn in as Ocala’s mayor in early December, said he’s talked with Paddock Mall management about safety there since the shooting.

“Looking at what protocol was in place and if there’s anything that we could’ve done better,” said Marciano. “And I did speak to the mall and asked them the same question: What are you doing? And they are currently reviewing their safety protocol.

"And we’ll meet with them and hold them accountable and make sure that they are doing what they need to do to make sure our citizens are safe.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Washington Prime Group, which manages the mall. A spokesperson for WPG said in a statement:

“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. For safety purposes, we do not publicly discuss security practices. We maintain a close partnership with the Ocala Police Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We strongly encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”

An electronic billboard in Ocala could be seen displaying the picture and details about the suspect, Shell, as well as the $10,000 reward Ocala Police are offering for anyone who gives them information that leads to his location and arrest.

