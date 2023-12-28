ORLANDO, Fla. — Many excited fans were in town Thursday ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

What You Need To Know The North Carolina State Wolfpack took on the Kansas Wildcats Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando





Workers at many downtown Orlando hotels, restaurants and bars said they were busy Thursday with visiting fans





40,000 fans were expected to attend the game at Camping World Stadium





Mayor Buddy Dyer expects the city's two bowl games to generate $100 million for the local economy

Fans from both teams kept downtown hotels, restaurants, and bars busier than normal over the past 24 hours.

Ethan Kepka and Ava Borrello, seniors at North Carolina State, drove 10 hours with friends and family from Raleigh, N.C., to see their favorite team play.

“We have been going to games all four years," Kepka said. "This is the last one we get to see."

The two and their group arrived the day before the game to secure a hotel room and have time to explore downtown Orlando before the game.

"First time in Orlando," Kepka said. "And my girlfriend Ava feels this is a great way to send it off."

Plenty of Kansas State fans were also in Central Florida Thursday to see the Wildcats play.

The Dibble family live in Kansas City and traveled to Orlando to see the No. 25 Wildcats take on No. 18 NC State.

Andrew Dibble and his daughter Emery said they came to support their favorite team.

“Show everyone one what K-State does and how our fans travel to these bowl games and support our team like we do,” Andrew Dibble said.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said on Wednesday that Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl and Monday's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl games will generate $100 million for the local economy.