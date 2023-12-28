The state minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour – a $2 boost from the current rate – starting on Monday.

The increase represents the second incremental boost to worker pay since the passage of Act 114, which will have raised the minimum wage to $18 per hour by the time it is fully implemented in 2028.

“The purpose of the minimum wage law is to protect the health, efficiency and general well-being of workers,” said Jade Butay, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “The minimum wage rate is a floor designed to protect workers against unduly low pay.”

The tip credit will also increase on Jan. 1 to $1.25 per hour from the current $1 per hour. The credit is the amount below the minimum wage that tipped employees may be paid. Employers may apply the tip credit if the combined amount the employee receives from the employer and in tips is at least $7 more than the minimum wage.

Act 114 was the product of session-long debate and furious last-minute negotiations between the Senate and House in 2022.

The legislation was seen as a must-pass in an election year in which every legislative seat was up for re-election because of reapportionment.

Fierce debate over the surviving House version of the bill bled into the final week of the 2022 session. Some political observers claimed that House speaker Rep. Scott Saiki was holding the bill hostage to leverage agreement on other measures. Others wondered aloud if it was a simple matter of irresolvable differences that arose after crossover. When the Senate version of the bill died after crossing over to the House, the text from the House version was essentially deleted and replaced with language from the original Senate bill by the Senate.

Ultimately, the two sides agreed on a draft that would incrementally raise the minimum wage, then $10.10 per hour, to $18 per hour by 2028. The original House draft would have extended the $18 per hour target wage until 2030; the Senate version would have compressed the timeline to 2026.

The chambers also agreed to raise the tip credit, then 75 cents, to $1.50 by 2028.

The minimum wage will increase to $16/hr. in 2026 and $18/hr. in 2028.

The tip credit will increase to $1.25 in 2024 and $1.50 in 2028.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.