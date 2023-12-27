The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions has received reaccreditation status for bank and mortgage supervision from the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.
“This accomplishment represents the significant work the staff put in every day for Hawaii’s residents,” said state banking commissioner Iris Ikeda in a statement released on Tuesday. “I am proud of the division’s unwavering commitment to efficient, effective state bank and mortgage supervision and providing consumer protection.”
The reaccreditation certifies that the division maintains top national standards and practices for state supervision set by the CSBS Bank and Mortgage Accreditation Programs.
The reaccreditation is valid for five years.
The process starts with a comprehensive self-evaluation and involves a rigorous independent review of their operations, including administration and finance, personnel, training, examination, supervision and legislative powers, according to CSBS.
“CSBS congratulates Commissioner Ikeda and her team for this accomplishment,” said CSBS president and CEO Brandon Milhorn. “Their commitment to the high standards and best practices of the accreditation program helps promote a vibrant economy and protects Hawaii’s consumers.
Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.