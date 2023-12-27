SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to Snoop Dogg, you can now sip on more than just gin and juice. The rapper has partnered with a San Antonio-based company, Hill Beverage Co., to produce a line of THC and CBD beverages.

Do It Fluid is the beverage company’s debut line in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records.

With a fresh line of beverages where the active ingredient is cannabis, plenty of questions could arise.

First, is this legal?

Yes, according to the Hill Beverage Co., the fizzy drinks are hemp derived products that by THC dry weight and sourcing methods are legal under U.S. Federal Farm Bill of 2018.

Will you actually get high?

The Hill Beverage Co.’s website claims the THC effects begin happening in minutes after consumption.

What flavors will the beverages come in?

The THC and CBD fizzy drinks will come in a multitude of flavors such as Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeaid and Peaches ‘n Honies.

The new drinks are priced affordably with the CBD-only drinks coming in at $4.99 and the CBD and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC cans coming in at $5.99.

Hill Beverage Co. was launched by Snoop Dogg and CEO Jake Hill earlier this year.