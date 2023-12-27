MARION COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly two months in the Intensive Care Unit, Marion Fire Captain Chris Trubelhorn has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to a social media post by the Marion County Fire Rescue.

Trubelhorn suffered severe burns on Nov. 1, while fighting a fire at a home on Southeast 20th Place in Silver Springs.

Marion County veteran firefighter Chris Trubelhorn (MCFR)

The fire department says they sent crews out to the location within about five minutes of getting the call. When they got to the doublewide mobile home, there was heavy smoke coming from the building, officials said in a press release.

“Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to battle the fire. In the course of fighting the fire, conditions quickly deteriorated, forcing the firefighters to exit the structure,” Fire Life Safety educator James Lucas said.

Lucas described Trubelhorn’s burns as serious and they took him to the University of Florida Health Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville, known for being a renowned burn treatment hospital.

MCFR said Trubelhorn still has a long road ahead of him.

“Throughout his career, Chris has shown strength and determination. We expect nothing less from him now,” Fire Chief James Banta said.