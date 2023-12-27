LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With January approaching, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office has announced changes to its business hours for the upcoming month.

All locations will be closed this Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of New Year's Day. Motor vehicle branches and locations will then remain closed to the public as the Commonwealth Office of Kentucky and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet install a new vehicle title and registration system.

According to the clerk's office, motor vehicle branches will reopen once the new system is online, and it will notify the public accordingly. Locations not related to motor vehicle services, including the Legal Records Deed Room, Elections Center and Professional License department will resume normal business hours Jan. 2, 2024.

Due to these closures, the office urges customers needing a sheriff's auto inspection to report to 810 W. Market St., Louisville, KY, 40202 between 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those needing to drop off property tax payments can visit the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at the Fiscal Court Building, 531 Court Place, Louisville, KY, 40202.

The office encourages those with vehicle-related questions to contact the Sheriff's Auto Inspection Number at (502) 574-5085 while those with questions regarding property tax drop-offs or other inquiries can call the Sheriff's Tax Payment Number at (502) 574-5479.

More information about the office, its services and operating hours can be found at its website, Facebook page or by calling (502) 574-5700.