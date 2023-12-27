TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Months after the country's then-third-largest lottery jackpot was won on a ticket sold at a Florida grocery store, the winner has finally come forward to claim the prize.
The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Saltine Holdings, LLC, claimed the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot won on Aug. 8. The group opted to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $794 million.
The jackpot had rolled over 32 times over the course of nearly four months before a winning ticket was sold. The prize will result in a $73.4 million contribution to Florida's Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
The Neptune Beach Publix where the ticket was sold will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
At the time, only two other U.S. lottery jackpots were larger: a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, and a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 2, 2022.
Since the Aug. 8 drawing, a $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11, 2023.