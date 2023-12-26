TAYLOR, Texas — It's a potential blow to what promised to be a big financial boom in Central Texas. Samsung is delaying mass production at its new chip plant located just north of Austin, according to a report published on Tuesday by Bloomberg. Bloomberg cited a South Korean news outlet called Seol Economic Daily in its reporting.

According to a speech given by Choi Siyoung, the president of Samsung’s foundry business, production is now slated to start in 2025 at the $17 billion fabrication. This comes after the company announced production would begin in the second half of 2024.

News of the plant drew real estate developers and others to Taylor, Texas, in anticipation. Samsung touts the plant on its website.

"We believe the new site in Taylor will bridge our 28 year history in Central Texas with a hopeful future full of possibility. Bringing new jobs and valuable training opportunities, our investment in Taylor—Samsung's largest-ever in the U.S.— will build supply chain resilience of crucial logic chips while contributing to the development of the local community," the website reads.

This halt would put a dent in President Joe Biden’s plan to increase mass production of chips in the U.S. to avoid shortages, much like the 2021 setback.

It is unclear why Samsung will be halting production at the new plant, but the news follows Samsung’s rival, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., delaying production at its Arizona plant to 2025 because of worker shortages.