OCALA, Fla. — As police in Ocala continue to search for a man accused of murder in the Dec. 23 shooting at the Paddock Mall, the reward for information on his whereabouts has increased to $10,000.

Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Albert Shell Jr., who is facing an arrest warrant charging him with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

The man killed in the incident has been identified as 40-year-old David Barron. Cheatara Taylor, the mother of Barron's son, said the shooting was a tragedy.

“Now with losing my son's father, it’s a serious thing," Taylor said. "And I wish it wasn’t such a popular thing amongst the people here because it hurts, it’s a detrimental thing to people's families when you loose someone you love to gun violence. It’s terrible."

The Paddock Mall released the following statement in response to the shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Ocala Police Department as they investigate this incident.”

Anyone with information on where the suspect may be is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or the Ocala Police Department.