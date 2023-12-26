You could start the new year off as a multimillionaire, if you’re lucky.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $685 million after there was no winner in the Christmas drawing, according to a release from Powerball.

The next drawing is Wednesday night, and the lucky person who can match all six numbers and win the big prize could take home a lump sum amount of $321.1 million.

The name of the game is matching those six numbers. Several tickets matched the first five numbers Christmas night, and those people won big prizes, just not the jackpot.

This is the fourth time this year that the Powerball jackpot has exceeded half a billion dollars. The last Powerball winner won on Oct. 11. The winning ticket for the $1.765 billion grand prize was sold in California.

Despite no jackpot winner Christmas night, three tickets won prizes worth $1 million or more.

Wednesday’s night jackpot winner could take home the lump sum amount, or if they choose the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.