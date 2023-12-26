TAMPA, Fla. — Attorneys for the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners are expected to respond to a lawsuit today, filed by G.L. Acquisitions.

In its suit against the county, G.L. Acquisitions says the County Board illegally blocked a rezoning attempt of the old Pebble Creek Golf Course where the company wants to build new homes.

What You Need To Know Today is the deadline for the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners to respond to a lawsuit filed by G.L. Acquisitions



Earlier this year, the County Commissioner blocked a request to rezone the old Pebble Creek Golf Course to make way for new home construction



G.L. Acquisitions is asking the court to invalidate the County Commissions vote to deny rezoning





The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners lost a similar lawsuit in March 2023 concerning a drug treatment facility in Northdale

Commissioners in a 4-2 vote blocked zoning that would have allowed for the new homes, in-part citing environmental and traffic concerns of residents against the new development.

G.L. Acquisitions has argued its plan falls within the legal framework to rezone the property, and the County Commission overstepped its authority in denying the application.

Attorney Charles Gallagher III with Gallagher and Associates says the suit has merit, but the court battle won’t be quick or easy.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Gallagher said. “You are going to have many, many hearings. You are going to have depositions and written discovery. You are going to have mediation at some point, possibly arbitration.

“So it’s not a matter of an in and out type of evolution. Litigation is never a short process, never a quick process, and of course costly during that entire timeframe too.”

Gallagher says it could take up two years or longer for the lawsuit to be resolved, depending on the direction the lawsuit moves.

Lawsuits like the one G.L. Acquisitions has filed aren’t unheard of.

In March, the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners lost a lawsuit filed after it blocked re-zoning of a property in Northdale the owner wanted to convert into a drug treatment center.

In that case, developers asked to turn a single family home in to a 25-bed drug treatment facility.