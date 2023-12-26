ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says most flights into Florida (excluding Jacksonville) are going to be delayed an average of two hours due to airspace and flight volume until 11 p.m., Tuesday.

What You Need To Know The FAA says it is delaying most inbound flight into Florida until 11 p.m., Tuesday,



This is to keep skies from getting too cluttered, and prevents airports from having too many planes and not enough gates



The delay program comes as airports across the state are seeing a massive increase in passengers this holiday season

Officials say the delays are in place to keep skies from getting too cluttered, and to prevent airports from having too many planes and not enough gates.

This will also lead to delays for departing flights as passengers wait for their delayed inbound aircraft.

🚨 TRAVEL ALERT 🚨 The FAA has implemented a delay program impacting Florida airports, including TPA. As a result, some flights may be delayed. Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates ✈️ — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 26, 2023

The delay program comes as airports across the state are seeing a massive increase in passengers this holiday season.

At Orlando International Airport, there has been a 13.5% increase over last year on passengers expected at MCO during the Christmas and New Year’s travel season.

Officials say nearly 3.9 million passengers are expected to have walked through the airport by the end of the holidays.

One traveler headed to Columbus, Ohio, said she was dealing with a two-hour and a half delay.

“I actually had a dream that it was going to happen, but I didn’t expect it to actually happen,” said Heather Baxley. “It’s really frustrating because my ride back home — that puts them at an inconvenience because now my flight is not landing until almost midnight.”

Other families say they’re not affected by the delays chose to get to the airport extra early.

“We know that Orlando is really busy this time of year, and it was one of the top tourist destinations, so we know getting here at least a couple hours early would be a good idea,” said Kristopher Plocher.

Officials say travelers should be at the airport ticket counter three hours before their flight.

Looking ahead to New Year's weekend, officials told Spectrum News that Saturday is projected to be the busiest day of the season at MCO, with 187,000 total passengers.