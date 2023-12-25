VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The rain and cooler weather on Christmas day means manatees are on the move seeking shelter.

For those looking for something to do on the holiday, these are good numbers for visitors.

Dennis Lu, his wife and his son Nathan are visiting from Sunnyvale, California, and were hoping to see sea cows.

“A lot more than expected honestly,” Lu said.

The northern California family wanted a break from the theme parks and decided to visit Blue Spring in Volusia County for the first time.

“We just sit here, see all kinds of animals. It’s really cool,” Lu said.

For people visiting on the holiday, the manatee count was not a disappointment considering these are near normal sea cow numbers due to weather conditions.

Blue Spring officials will tell you that last year there was more than 400 here, but that’s because we had some extremely cold weather last Christmas.

Park specialist Peter Jensen says weather plays a big role in manatee’s moving in and out of the spring.

“When the river gets too cold, that’s when we see the manatees come into the spring. They come to the spring for warm weather shelter. It’s 72 degrees all year around," he said.

Jensen says once that river really cools down is when the sea cows come swimming in for shelter.

“So, when the river goes below 68 degrees, that’s when we see them come in larger numbers. And the colder the river gets, the more we see in the spring,” Jensen said.

Peter said that the area saw a near record level of 705 manatees for a one day count this season, with their record holding at 729.

Officials say as weather gets colder, more manatees will be moving into the spring during the months of January and February.

Blue Spring State Park encourages people to visit the park to see the manatees in person.