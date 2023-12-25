SANFORD, Fla. — Some Central Florida seniors were looking at the prospect of spending this Christmas holiday alone or with no family nearby.

But one local organization is changing that and continuing their tradition of providing Christmas meals and gifts to those in the community.

What You Need To Know More than 200 volunteers with Meals on Wheels delivered hot meals and Christmas gifts to senior citizens on Christmas





The initiative is a part of their adopt-a-senior program





Meals on Wheels Etc. began providing home-delivered meals and transportation services to seniors in Seminole county in 1973





Daniel Edlow and his family volunteered their time to deliver meals and see a smile on senior citizens’ faces



Meals on Wheels volunteers in Sanford spent Christmas morning bringing joy to the community.

More than 200 volunteers delivered hot meals and Christmas gifts to senior citizens.

At 8:30 Christmas morning Daniel Edlow his wife and granddaughter received their list of names, address and Christmas gifts.

“First of all it’s a great thing and I believe if we donate our time, we’ll get I back 100 fold,” said Daniel Edlow, Meals on Wheels Volunteer.

The family decided to spend their morning volunteering in the meals on wheels tradition of delivering meals and gifts to senior citizens.

Edlow, whose been volunteering for nine years, said he gets the same route every time.

“I like to come to the neighborhood where they know me,” he said. “(I) frequent in the neighborhood all the time. Giving out to people’s aunt, mothers and grandmothers.”

Making his way through Sanford, Edlow parks the car in front of the house and greets older adults right at their door with a gift in hand.

“I do it for the reason of the season,” he said. “That’s what the season is about, not about sales, but it’s about helping others and it gives joy in my heart to see the senior citizens smile.”

Meals on Wheels provided meals and gifts to more than 290 senior citizens. Daniel’s wife Florence Edlow says when you give back, you get it back.

“When you give, unconditionally with no intention of expectations, god has blessings for you, 100 fold, absolutely,” she said.

Daniel and his family had a total of three homes which were all in the same neighborhood, he spent the rest of his day with family and celebrating the holiday.