The holiday shopping rush was down to the wire at the Queens Center Mall on Sunday.



Montressa Washington said she chooses to wait until Christmas Eve to shop for her sons.



The National Retail Federation reports that for this year’s holiday shopping, online sales increased by 9%, spending an average of $1,000



It also says holiday spending reached over $960 billion

“Some cologne, some clothes, so right now, I’m just last minute,” Washington said. “I love the people. I love the crowd.”



Harold Rivera, meanwhile, headed straight from his job to buy sneakers for his girlfriend. He went in with a game plan, knowing exactly what he wanted to buy.



"I love the rush, the adrenaline,” Rivera said. The numbers reflect that adrenaline.

Super Saturday, the day before Christmas Eve, saw around 142 million shoppers. Consumers also expected deals better than Black Friday this holiday season.



But it wasn’t deals that brought Lachelle West out to the mall — it was about spending time with her stepdaughter.

“She came to visit us from Ohio for the holidays,” West said. "Honestly, I started shopping early this year thinking I wouldn’t have to do last minute, but no matter how early you start, you always still end up shopping last minute.”

