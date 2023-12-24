WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. - Christmas Eve was quite busy at some local stores as people headed out for some last-minute purchases.

Dozens of people headed to Gerardo’s Italian Bakery in West Boylston, where customers could be seen picking up cookies, cakes, pies and pastries to enjoy with their Christmas meals.

It was so busy that the bakery even had a police detail helping customers get in and out of the parking lot safely.

While Sunday was busy, Saturday was just the same. Bakery employees said they see a lot of new people each year, but also plenty of familiar faces who make it a tradition to stop in early on Christmas Eve.

“We have a family that comes every year on Dec. 24, gets here at 7 a.m. and lines up,” said Manager Jessica Lacroix. “That’s their tradition. People are here at 7, we don’t even open until 8.”

“I love seeing these friendly people, they’re so nice to me,” said Liliana Ciszewski, a store employee. “I mean, you’re friendly to them, they’re friendly back, and they’re always so excited to be here. They always want their cannolis.”

Employees said cupcakes, cookie trays, cannolis and yule logs were big sellers this year. They’ve been in business for more than 30 years, and have operated in their current location on West Boylston Street since 2010.