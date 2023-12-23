ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a happy day for children and families in the Orlando area as they lined up to receive a free Christmas gift ahead of the Monday holiday.

What You Need To Know Over 4,000 gifts were donated through partnerships and collaborations for the 4th Annual 2023 Holiday Toy Drive in Orlando



The toy drive is hosted by Commissioner Regina Hill, District 5 and The Athletic Connections



Brittany Floyd and her family just moved to Orlando two months ago and they’re excited to be a part of the event and the community

One family who’s moved around over the years due to military orders just moved to Orlando two months ago.

Brittany Floyd, a wife and mother, says this community has welcomed her with open arms.

“It’s been nice. We’re originally from Georgia, so we visited here frequently, but coming from Washington, being there for two years and then coming here, it’s quite a bit of change,” said Floyd.

Over 4,000 gifts, from Legos to squishy marshmallow pillows and more, were featured at the 4th Annual 2023 Holiday Toy Drive in Orlando.

“That every child that came out to a function on Christmas will wake up with something underneath the tree,” said Commissioner Regina Hall, District 5.

Floyd and her husband have four kids. She says seeing the smile on her children’s face means the world to her.

“It means everything to me, I do what I do for them,” said Floyd.

In partnership with The Athlete Connections, Hill says the Parramore community has gone through a lot this year and today was all about putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

“Some of their parents are incarcerated. We’ve had some unfortunate incidents of murders. So, these children, to wake up on Christmas and go out bike riding or on scooters, it just feels good about Christmas giving,” said Hill.

Floyd says this holiday season, her family was able to be together, making it a perfect holiday.

“We don’t get these too often — it’s really (at summer) and we’ve been able to get them for Christmas — it’s just been great,” she said.