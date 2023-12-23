OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Police say they have an arrest warrant for Albert J. Shell Jr. on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

PLEASE SHARE! PADDOCK MALL MURDER SUSPECT: OPD has an arrest warrant for Albert J. Shell Jr., 39, for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder. pic.twitter.com/4HwajUHYjZ — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 24, 2023

During the events of the shooting Saturday, police say they received a call about shots fired at Paddock Mall around 3:40 p.m. and evacuated the premises.

One adult male was found dead and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old David Barron.

Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward for any tips that could lead to finding Shell Jr.

Anyone with information regarding the case can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers of Marion County, at (352)-368-STOP (7867) or the Ocala Police Department directly at (352)-656-6137.