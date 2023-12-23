It's been a strong season for retailers, with the National Retail Federation forecasting more than $960 billion in holiday spending across November and December. This includes all the last-minute buyers rushing to stores Saturday and Christmas Eve.

Some shoppers were racing to cross everyone off their Christmas list Saturday. Manuela DeOliveira said life got in the way this year, and she's barely made a dent on her Christmas shopping list, with seven people still left to shop for.

“We were throwing a baby shower for my sister, and then, family stuff got in the way, I had to pay a lot of attention to work, and so it just got pushed and pushed and pushed and here we are, it’s already Christmas,” DeOliveira said. “It is what it is. Here I am. I have no choice.”

Today is “Super Saturday,” the nickname given to the final Saturday before Christmas when retailers prepare for a big in-person rush. Scott Podmore and his daughter are among them. They’re visiting New York from the United Kingdom.

“We came over here knowing we’d be here the day before Christmas Eve,” Podmore said. “We knew we’d be doing lots of last-minute stuff…it’s absolutely fine, no stress.”

His positive outlook was made even sweeter by the markdowns and deals offered by retailers trying to lure in last-minute shoppers.

“It’s a bit cheaper for us over here. The exchange rate is quite good, and we know we can get some bargains,” Podmore said.

A survey by the Gallup and the e-commerce platform Shopify reported men are more likely to procrastinate than women. Also, younger Americans are more likely to hold out until the last-minute than older Americans.

For some shoppers, the mad dash is a part of the magic, and chaos, that is the holiday season.

“Depending on who you’re shopping for, and who you’re visiting, things can lead all the way up until Christmas,” Kathleen Burnett, another holiday shopper who was visiting Macy’s with her mother, said. “No shame at all.”

More shoppers are also using “buy now, pay later” plans this holiday season, according to Adobe Analytics, which predicts a 17% surge this season.