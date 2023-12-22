PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — With a record number of Americans traveling for the holidays — and planning future trips — a growing number of tourism companies and venues are working to become accessible to those with certain disabilities.

“One in four of us have a sensory need,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity, a nonprofit organization that trains and certifies venues on sensory inclusive initiatives. “Whether it’s autism, anxiety, PTSD, dementia, Parkinson’s, cystic fibrosis, ADHD, epilepsy, or a host of other rarer undiagnosed conditions, really from age 0 to 99 and beyond.”



Srivasta and other advocates with KultureCity are working to make travel more inclusive for those with various challenges, helping families to make those trips and enjoy nights out without meltdowns and stresses.



The Hartranft family knows those meltdowns well.



“When we were young and on vacation, lines at amusement parks were hard because Ben just could not wait in lines to save his life and he loved rollercoasters,” said Dan Hartranft.



Dan and Ben Hartranft are brothers and best friends.



Diagnosed as a child with autism, Ben Hartfranft now finds himself exploring the world in ways he once believed to be impossible.



For Ben, who is now an inclusion advocate and motivational speaker, the world can be explored thanks to expanding inclusion programs and policies.



“We want to make sure folks understand sensory needs and can welcome everybody,” Srivasta said.



KultureCity has trained and certified staff at more than 2,000 venues and companies nationwide, including Carnival Cruise Line. After training, venues are provided branded bags that include a variety of resources such as headphones and fidget spinners that allow individuals with sensory issues to better adapt to the environment.



“It does help,” said Carmen Salsaa, guest service supervisor on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Liberty cruise ship. “As soon as guests enter the ship they see this (large banner promotion inclusive accommodations)”.



Many environments on a ship — like resorts, arenas, and other attractions — can have large crowds, loud music, and other stimulating environments that can become overwhelming.



The benefits of KultureCity’s specialized training and resources, Salsaa said, is that the tools are simple, but can make a big difference in bringing comfort to those with sensory issues.

The kit includes a lanyard that notifies staff on board of those who may need a bit of extra care, and provides passengers with a guide on what locations may trigger sensory-related challenges.



Salsaa said aboard the Carnival Liberty, they average about a dozen guests who use the complimentary bags each cruise. The kits are available at no cost for the duration of the cruise.



For those like Ben, it’s these little efforts that are making a big difference by opening the world to those with disabilities.



“Life is amazing,” he said. “People with autism are so different and so unique and special like a rainbow, people are amazing, there are some people who like to have fun and some people who don’t like to have fun and I’m the type of person who likes to have fun.”



Among the more than 2,000 venues and locations certified by KultureCity, are various locations throughout Central Florida including:



KIA Center (Orange)

Exploria Stadium (Orange)

Camping World Stadium (Orange)

Sea Life Orlando at Icon Park (Orange)

Holiday Inn & Suites on International Drive (Orange)



Buenaventura Lakes Library (Osceola)

West Osceola Library (Osceola)

Hart Memorial Central Library (Osceola)

Veterans Memorial Library, St. Cloud (Osceola)

Poinciana Library (Osceola)

Kenansville Library (Osceola)



Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens (Seminole)



Carnival Cruise Line ships at Port Canaveral (Brevard)

Brevard Zoo (Brevard)

Viera Pediatric Dentistry (Brevard)



Carnival Cruise Line ships at Port Tampa (Hillsborough)



Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Pinellas)





Kulture City also provides specialized inclusion training for first responders.