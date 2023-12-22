CLEVELAND — Tipping has been a part of the culture here in the U.S. for more than 100 years, but ever since the pandemic, it’s taken on a life of its own.

Now, it seems like nearly every purchase ends with a so-called tip screen, giving the buyer an opportunity to say a monetary “thank you” with the push of a button.

Westerville bartender, Christa Lindquist, shared more on the latest trends and the impact they have on the people who are on the receiving end.

“Generally, people get pretty generous around Christmas so that’s always a really nice plus,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist has been in the service industry for 16 years, even working during the Pandemic, which she said was a game-changer when it comes to tipping.

“I think the further away from COVID we get, the more comfortable people get with their money situation and just understanding that you know we’re just out here working as well so I think that people get a little bit more generous the further we get away from that situation,” Lindquist said.

During the Pandemic, tipping became a way to help keep restaurants from losing their staff.

More customers started tipping when they ordered meals to-go and in other situations where they weren’t necessarily receiving full service.

That's something that Olivia Knapp appreciates as a hostess.

“Especially since it’s not like a full service ordeal and you’re not serving them giving your food to them and all that. You’re just bagging it,” Knapp said.

In many cases, that support becomes even more important during the holiday season.

According to a survey by the personal finance site ‘Bankrate,’ 15% of customers said they’ll tip more during the holidays this year than they did last year.

That’s compared to 13% who said they’ll tip less this year.

“They truly just want to take care of us like we take care of them and so we’re really really lucky to have great people that come in here and support us,” Lindquist said.

“It’s very hit or miss especially with the holidays. I find that especially with bigger orders that people don’t tend to do so. But it’s kind of, people are kind of coming around with the season of giving,” Lindquist said.

A season of giving for some, helping out others so they’re able to pass it along and give to their loved ones as well.