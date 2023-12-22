PALM BAY, Fla. — Nearly a year after two teens were found dead on Christmas Day in the Palm Bay area known as “The Compound,” police say they have arrested their “cold-blooded killer.”

Jamarcus Simpson, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony.

According to the police department, Simpson was arrested at the St. Johns County Jail while he was being held for unrelated charges.

On Dec. 25, 2022, detectives were called out to the area of Camillo Circle SW around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a deceased person found on the side of the road. When deputies arrived, they found another victim, both with gunshot wounds. Anthony died on his 16th birthday, officials said.

According to a release from the police department, detectives continue to investigate a motive behind the killings and any other suspects involved.

Anyone who has more information on the crime can call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3463 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Palm Bay Police Department release on the Christmas Day Compound Killings:

PALM BAY, FLORIDA - Good afternoon. I’m here to announce a significant update on the murder investigation that occurred almost one year ago in the area known as the Compound. This exhaustive investigation, through the relentless efforts of our detectives and with cooperation from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, has led to 18-year-old Jamarcus Simpson (DOB 6/3/2005) being arrested for the brutal killings of Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony that happened on Christmas Day last year. Simpson was arrested at the St. Johns County Jail facility while he was being held for unrelated charges and is being charged with two counts of First Degree Premeditated Murder.

This homicide investigation began when Palm Bay Police Officers responded to the area of Camillo Cir SW at approximately 8:30 p.m., on Christmas Day last year. An emergency 911 call was received by our Communications Center advising a victim was found deceased on the side of the road. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims who died from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were later identified as Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony.

While the motive continues to be investigated, what is clear is that our two teenage victims were brutally executed and left in an open field on Christmas Night which also happened to be Travon’s 16th birthday. Jamarcus Simpson is a cold-blooded killer who left our two victims to die alone and in the middle of nowhere so their families, or anyone else would never find them. Their families will never be able to spend another holiday, celebrate a birthday, or hear the laughter of their children again due to the senseless and evil actions of this individual.

There were media reports that initially reported unsubstantiated facts pertaining to this case. What I can assure you as your Police Chief, here in the City of Palm Bay, is that our detectives left no stone unturned pertaining to these murders. Our detectives committed thousands of hours of work to ensure those responsible for these murders will be held accountable and face justice. Over the last 12 months, our department maintained communication throughout this investigation with our victims’ families.

To the others involved in these murders, we know who you are, and rest assured, we will not stop until you are behind bars. You may have forgotten, but we haven’t.

We know there are people in the community who have information about this case and encourage their cooperation to bring closure to the victim’s families. If you have any information about this case or know someone who might, please call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3463, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

To our victims’ families, thank you for your strength, and thank you for your understanding over the last twelve months, but we’re not done yet. My thoughts and heartfelt prayers are always with you.

Thank you, and God Bless You.

This case is still an active investigation, and the Palm Bay Police Department will not be providing any further information.