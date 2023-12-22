MELBOURNE, Fla. — With Christmas just days away, shops and boutiques in downtown Melbourne are bustling with last-minute shoppers looking for that perfect gift.

What You Need To Know Businesses in Melbourne are preparing for last-minute Christmas shoppers



The Saturday before Christmas is called "Super Saturday"



Some shoppers are happy for the chance to support local businesses

With a late Super Saturday this year, small businesses are extending hours and rolling out the red carpet.

Inside Downtown Divas, Loryn Hafercamp is busy sorting all the fashionable clothes ready for customers to scoop up.

“It’s all I do all day, trying to fix everything and make sure everything looks nice,” Hafercamp said.

The shop is busier than normal. It’s the Friday before Super Saturday, which is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year after Black Friday.

That’s fine with Hafercamp, who loves helping people find treasures almost like a scavenger hunt.

“It’s a hunt for them, trying to find the thing they are looking for,” she said.

Kathy Sander and her friend Judy decided to take advantage of the small shop deals.

“Love the merchandise and the fact that there’s a salesperson, and she’s helping us,” Sander said.

For Hafercamp, busy is good. And not just for this special time of year, but all year round.

“The community loves it,” she said.

According to the National Retail foundation, some 140 million people are expected to shop on Super Saturday.