ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s no surprise that Orlando is once again the top year-end holiday destination in the U.S.

Year in and year out, the City Beautiful sees an influx of visitors. Traffic is typical, both on the highways and at the airport.

Now, rail service has been added to the mix. This is Brightline’s first year of bringing the gift of transportation options to the Orlando area.

Plenty of people are here heading off to see family or just enjoying some needed time off. A Miami family visiting Orlando for the holidays told Spectrum News the train is the easiest option, especially at this time of year.

“We’ve done this several times and we enjoy it. It’s easier than driving. We just like it,” said Oliver DiPietro.

DiPietro is visiting Orlando from Miami with his daughter and her friend. Most people drive or fly, but this year, AAA projects 4 million people will travel by alternative modes, like trains. That breaks a 2019 record.

While Brightline doesn’t publish projections, DiPietro said it was busy.

“The smart class, which is the regular class, which is very comfortable, was virtually full. I don’t think there was an empty seat on the train,” said DiPietro.

DiPietro said that even without the holiday travel, Brightline has been a great resource for exploring the rest of the state. He hopes to see more destinations on Brightline’s roster.

“I think Brightline is a wonderful option. I wish it would go all the way to Jacksonville to Tampa. Expand it, it’s very convenient,” said DiPietro.

In an effort to drum up more business this holiday season, Brightline is offering special rates for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. As it gets busy, travelers that spoke with Spectrum News said everything has been smooth sailing except for the traffic getting there.