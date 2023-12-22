COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's clean water initiative is receiving a financial boost and the money will be used to improve the state's rivers.
"We know that river health in Ohio has improved tremendously in the last several decades, but there is still more work to do," Gov. DeWine said in a release. "Water is one of Ohio's greatest assets, and my administration is dedicated to protecting this invaluable resource."
Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert, Andy Vance, said this is a good example of public-private partnerships.
"You have [Ohio], USDA, and then private landowners all working together to incentivize some additional investment by farmers and landowners in improving water quality in natural resources," Vance said.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and other local partners will work to examine and improve river health.
The groups will study polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances also known as "forever chemicals," remove dams that harm mussel populations, and improve riverside forests.
H2Ohio launched in 2019.