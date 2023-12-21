Another massive shake-up in the media landscape could be on the horizon.

According to multiple reports, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish met Tuesday in New York to discuss a possible merger between the two companies, creating yet another massive media conglomerate.

Per Axios, which first broke the story, the discussion took place at Paramount’s headquarters in New York’s Times Square and among the topics of discussion were ways to merge the companies’ flagship streaming services



Investors appeared to be less-than-enthusiastic about the merger: both companies’ stocks fell after Axios’ initial report broke Wednesday



The merger could also face a tough road ahead from federal regulators; the Biden administration has been largely skeptical of merger activity

News of the talks was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by Variety and CNN. The companies themselves have not confirmed the talks, though CNN is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Per Axios, the discussion took place at Paramount’s headquarters in New York’s Times Square and among the topics of discussion were ways to merge the companies’ flagship streaming services — WBD’s “Max” and Paramount’s “Paramount+.”

Both companies boast large portfolios on their own. Paramount Global not only owns its eponymous film studio, Paramount Pictures — the sixth-oldest in the world and second-oldest in the U.S. — but also the CBS network, a portion of the CW network, several prominent cable networks like MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime, and a slew of international networks, including the U.K.’s Channel 5 and Argentina’s Telefe.

Warner Bros. Discovery, meanwhile, fresh off of last year’s merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc., owns the iconic Warner Bros. film, television and animation studios, a slew of cable networks, including Food Network, TLC, Cartoon Network, TBS and TNT, as well as CNN, TNT Sports and DC Comics, the home of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Justice League.

The two companies share the television rights for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament between their CBS Sports and TNT Sports divisions.

Investors appeared to be less-than-enthusiastic about the merger: both companies’ stocks fell after Axios’ initial report broke Wednesday.

The merger could also face a tough road ahead from federal regulators. The Biden administration has been largely skeptical of merger activity. According to a new report from Bloomberg Law, the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department brought 50 merger challenges in fiscal year 2022, the largest number since the U.S. started conducting pre-merger antitrust reviews in 1976.

Reports of the talks came amid a report from Variety that comedian-turned-media mogul Byron Allen offered Paramount $3.5 billion for BET Media Group, up from $2.7 billion he offered for the company earlier this year.