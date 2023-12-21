ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One Orange County resident is hoping for a holiday fix to a continuous traffic issue impacting her home.

Stephanie Van Dyke, who lives on Summerlin Avenue in Orange County, said vehicles have hit her fence at least 6 times since she moved there in 2005.

Three months ago, a vehicle smashed into her fence, slamming into a tree in her yard.

“It came in and hit this big magnolia tree and it fell across the driveway,” she said.

Dyke believes drivers are going too fast around the curve where Summerlin turns into Baxter Street and result in hitting her fence.

“This is quite a straightaway and I think it’s fun for people to come through and drive the curves and get on the straightaway and hit the gas,” Dyke said.

While officials have posted signs and blinking lights, drivers still veer off the road.

An Orange County spokesman said the traffic engineering department is currently evaluating that section of Summerlin Avenue to see what else can be done.

“A little bit of curb would be nice here, just something to keep people on the road and not coming off the road,” said Van Dyke.

