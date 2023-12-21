ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A data analysis from the Florida Freedom to Read Project estimates that 673 titles have been entirely removed from classroom shelves in Orange County schools.

This follows legislation which requires schools to pull and review books which have pornography or sexual conduct.

What You Need To Know Notable titles on the list include "Slaughterhouse-Five" and "Brave New World"



House Bill 1069 went into effect in July, which requires schools to remove books which fit certain criteria



One local student says many teachers have removed their classroom libraries entirely, fearing of inadvertently having book on the shelves that isn't allowed

According to Spectrum News 13's partners at the Orlando Sentinel, the list is compiled of books specifically found in teachers' classrooms and not school libraries.

"There are a lot of things that I can say as a parent that I know the teachers are thinking, and the teachers are feeling, but they can't speak out," said Orange County parent Judi Hayes who is concerned over many titles pulled from shelves.

The list of removed books include "Slaughterhouse-Five" and "Brave New World" — both of which have previously been used as required reading in schools across the country.

However, titles and genres also vary. "Looking for Alaska" and "Paper Towns" by popular young adult fiction writer John Green made the list. "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Milk and Honey" are also included.

"Even when they're talking about the sexual content of these books, they're being read by higher level students. These are kids that are sometimes 18 years old," said Hayes.

Hayes' son, a sophomore, says many of his teachers have removed their classroom libraries entirely out of fear of accidentally having a book they're not supposed to have.

"It makes me feel a little pessimistic towards where education is going right now," said Jack Hayes, an Orange County high schooler. "I feel like all these new laws coming out about education and book banning. I feel that it makes Florida students less competitive compared to other students from other states."

The books will eventually have another review by Orange County Public Schools, so some books could make their way back into classrooms.