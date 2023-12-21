ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people gather with friends and family for big meals during the holidays, but the reality for some is that their year-round lack of food persists, even this time of the year.

Joanne Ranucci and other volunteers with Angel Blessings Homeless Ministry are offering help and hope for those in need, just days before Christmas.



With help from Faith Assembly Church, Ranucci and other volunteers with her ministry handed out hot meal, other food and toiletries Friday afternoon

Hunger Free America says food insecurity across the country, and in Florida, is surging. USDA food insecurity data shows 11.4% of Floridians are going hungry. And the percentages are even higher in Central Florida counties, where data from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida shows one out of eight people — and one out of five children — report not having enough food to eat.

Within just a couple of minutes of setting up a food and clothes giveaway, Joanne Ranucci says people start coming quick once they see what’s happening.

“I didn’t even have to make an announcement — this community is flooded with homeless people right now,” Ranucci said.

“We’re a community, and they live in our backyard, and they need to know that the people in this community care about them,” she said. “And they need to know that even though they may be down on their luck now, that doesn’t mean that they’re going to be down on their luck for the rest of their lives.”

With help from Faith Assembly Church, Ranucci and other volunteers with her ministry were out Friday afternoon handing out hot meals, other food and toiletries. They are items that will help make the next few days just a bit easier for those who are facing many cold, hungry nights out on the streets.

“They need to use the restroom, or they can’t wash their hands, or maybe for their body,” Ranucci said. “And the socks are definitely important, because one of the first things you have to take care of when you’re homeless — and I learned, you have to take care of your feet.”

Ranucci, who was homeless herself for 15 years, says she knows from experience how much a friendly face and some items can help.

“Since I came from here, I make this my family, and I like to celebrate it together,” she said. “We all pull together to make it right for them as much as we can for right now.”