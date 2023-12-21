TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport expects around 80,000 travelers to pass through the main terminal Thursday.
Airport officials said they expect the busiest day to be Saturday with up to 93,000 passengers heading in and out of town.
There are some things to know before you head out to the airport:
The airport has moved ride-share pickup locations to the Blue Express curb to help with congestion this holiday season.
Facility officials also recommend booking parking online ahead of time and check with your airline before heading to the airport.