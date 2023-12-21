People who made purchases in the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices can expect to receive their share of a $700 million settlement.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a group of 52 other attorneys general this week in announcing the deal.

Google will pay $630 million in restitution (minus costs and fees) to eligible consumers. The other $70 million will go to individual states for their sovereign claims.

Those eligible for restitution do not need to file a claim. They will receive automatic payments via PayPal or Venmo or elect to receive a check or ACH transfer.

The coalition of AGs sued Google in 2021, alleging that Google unlawfully monopolized the market for Android app distribution and in-app payment processing by signing anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers who might have launched rival app stores and created technical barriers to defer consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices.

“This settlement will provide compensation for consumers who made purchases from Google Play store and requires Google to make substantial changes to its business practices,” Lopez said. “The Department of the Attorney General will continue to work with our partners to monitor Google’s compliance with the terms of the settlement.”

The settlement comes with a broad set of requirements for Google. Under terms of the agreement, Google must:

Give all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Pay Billing for at least five years;

Allow developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years;

Permit developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems by advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves for at least five years;

Not enter contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years;

Allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from the outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years;

Revise and reduce the warnings that appear on an Android device if a use attempts to download a third-party app from outside the Google Play Store for at least five years;

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years;

Not require developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores for at least four years;

Submit compliance reports to an independent monitor who will ensure that Google is not continuing its anticompetitive conduct for at least five years.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.