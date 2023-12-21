OCALA, Fla. — Duke Energy is looking at potential corridors for a new transmission line in the Ocala area.

One of the proposed routes would cut through a beloved trail called the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross-Florida Greenway.

Many Ocala residents are voicing their concerns regarding this potential project.

What You Need To Know The Ross Prairie to Shaw Transmission Project is a necessary plan that Duke Energy said will help provide reliable electricity to the Ocala and Marion County area



One of the proposed routes goes right through the Greenway, something many outdoorsy residents and environmental conservationists are concerned about



Bike shop owner Chris Fernandez understands this is a needed project in the Ocala-Marion area, he hopes Duke Energy will find a different route



Duke Energy told Spectrum News they will announce a decision in the summer of 2024. The company plans to complete the project by 2027

Chris Fernandez loves biking so much that he and his wife opened Santos Bike Shop along the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross-Florida Greenway in Ocala 13 years ago.

“I got into probably in college, at least that’s when I started having fun with it,” Fernandez said.

The trail is something he says people travel far and wide for.

“What it is about Ocala-Marion that would make people want to come and visit and stay for a while? I think the Greenway is one of those elements,” said Fernandez.

But lately there’s a Duke Energy project potentially threatening the Greenway’s future. The project is called the Ross Prairie to Shaw Transmission Project. A necessary project that Duke says will help provide reliable electricity to the Ocala and Marion County area.

One of the proposed routes goes right through the Greenway, something many outdoorsy residents and environmental conservationists are concerned about.

“If we say nothing, several months from now we [could] lose that trail that just decreases our places to ride,” said Fernandez.

When Fernandez isn’t at his shop, he’s riding or walking the Greenway Trail. He said that if the trail is ruined, it could not only harm the wildfire surrounding his shop but also his shop itself.

“Having these trails, available to folks, to the public, to my customers, it’s the lifeblood of what we do,” said Fernandez.

While Fernandez understands this is a needed project in the Ocala-Marion area, he hopes Duke Energy will find a different route.

Spectrum News reached out to Duke Energy regarding this project. While they say public comment is closed now as the company processes feedback, they will take into consideration the concerns of many residents and Duke customers.

Duke Energy told Spectrum News they will announce a decision in the summer of 2024. The company plans to complete the project by 2027.