As Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, you can expect businesses, offices and government centers to be closed nationwide.
Many major retailers have also adjusted their operating hours for the holiday.
What You Need To Know
- Many government offices are set to close for the holiday
- Some retailers will have adjusted hours, but many will be closed
- Check your local area to see official hours and closures
All federal offices will be closed on Christmas Day, with most state offices enjoying a 4-day weekend. The United States Postal Service will shut its doors on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Most banks and other offices should also be closed, or will vary in hours, it’s best to check within your local area to confirm.
Things are no different in the Sunshine State, businesses that are set to close include:
- Publix
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Trader Joes
- Aldi’s
- Costco
- Target
- Home Depot
As far as restaurants, the following are set to close for the holiday:
- Chili’s
- Bonefish Grill
- Eddie V’s
- Olive Garden
- Texas Roadhouse
- CAVA
- Chipotle
- Moe’s
- Popeyes
- Taco Bell
- Subway
However, if you aren’t looking to cook on Christmas Day, you can head to a few family favorites that will be open:
- Denny’s
- IHOP
- Red Lobster
- Seasons 52
- Waffle House
- Golden Corral
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Applebees