ORLANDO, Fla. — Education leaders say one of the biggest challenges families face is paying for childcare, but now Orange County parents who qualify can expect some financial relief.

More than $6 million will be added to a contract with the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, totaling just over $14.3 million to provide funding for childcare services through 2026.

Orange County leaders said the contract, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, assists parents with childcare vouchers from birth to age 12, with an annual gross family income of 200-300% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Dr. Scott Fritz, CEO for the nonprofit, said because of county stimulus funds, more than 1,400 students and children have received childcare so their families can go to work. He says these additional dollars will allow the nonprofit to maintain 350 of those students on services until 2026.

“I can assure you that they’re going to be very happy,” said Fritz. “There’s some that were worried that this service is going to end the school year for them and, so now these families will be able to stay on for another three years.”

Juanita Boykin, who is an OCPS mother, said this financial help will be a game changer in her finances. She has a 5-year-old daughter named Justice.

Boykin said her favorite part about being a parent is spending time with her daughter.

“Having our little habits that only us do together,” she said.

She works for Orange County Public Schools, so she drops Justice off for daycare while she works.

Juanita says she pays about $600 a month in childcare services.

“It’s absolutely taxing to finances,” she said. “Because if there was a time where, say, you fall behind, then you have to double up on your payments.”

She said this funding is a relief for families and is thankful additional amounts were approved.

“But to know that it has happened is great for those moms coming up behind me," Boykin said. "Those moms that are new, those that have to say maybe take from their gas fund to make sure their child’s daycare is funded."

Dr. Fritz says the nonprofit has 641 childcare centers its staff supports. He says the VPK (voluntary pre-kindergarten program) is free for every 4-year-old in the state of Florida, but that’s only three hours a day.

So after VPK is over, if a family still requires childcare for the remainder part of the day, then those dollars could be used to cover most of it. That’s if the parent meets the requirements for the ARPA funding.