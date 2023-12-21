MILWAUKEE — Allie Boy’s Bagelry and Luncheonette is getting ready to grow.

The Walker’s Point-based bagel shop and restaurant is planning to open a second location on the city’s east side, and in the process, expand their baking operation.

Owner Staci Lopez said they plan to open a new shop along N. Farwell Avenue that will come with an expanded kitchen space. Lopez said thanks to customer demand, the expansion is necessary.

“Right now, our bagel-making operation takes up maybe 90% of the space (in the kitchen) so it will be nice to have some more square footage,” Lopez said as she rolled a batch of bagels in their current kitchen in the basement of the restaurant.

The expansion is a sign of success for a business that opened during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.

Lopez said that she needed to pivot in order to make the concept work in the midst of the pandemic. Originally, she and staff had planned on having a sit-down restaurant concept; however, she shifted to counter service with an emphasis on take out.

“Just being flexible. In the restaurant business, that is just really important regardless. Post-pandemic just being able to roll with the punches,” said Lopez.

As Allie Boy’s juggles expansion along with maintaining their current location, Lopez said the level of flexibility learned during the pandemic continues to help.

An opening date for the new east side Allie Boy’s location has not yet been announced, but Lopez expects it could be as soon as spring 2024.