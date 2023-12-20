OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Three Brothers Farm is working to bring more of its eggs to local grocery stores.

What You Need To Know Three Brothers Farm recently received a Value Added Producer Grant for $250,000 to expand its marketing efforts



The owner said the grant will help sell more eggs at local grocery stores



Three Brothers Farm also started an egg donation program to help the Hunger Task Force

The farm recently received a $250,000 Value Added Producer Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to expand its marketing efforts.

Nearly every day, Michael Gutschenritter, the owner of Three Brothers Farm, collects eggs laid by his chickens.

He then takes the eggs to be washed and processed.

“The eggs come out nice and clean, according to [Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection] DATCP standards and then [we] pack them into dozens and put a date label on them and send them out to a grocery store,” said Gutschenritter.

Three Brothers Farm started selling eggs at grocery stores in the Lake Country area of Waukesha County during the pandemic.

Gutschenritter said it was costly, but beneficial for the farm.

That's why he said he applied for the Value Added Producer Grant: To promote his product to more stores.

“Having a face to the farm and to our brand, transparency, allowing a strong connection between customer and the producer which has a lot of hidden cost and fortunately the USDA appreciates those costs and helps us out with over the course of a three-year project,” said Gutschenritter.

He said he also believes the community appreciates locally made eggs.

“People absolutely love our eggs," said Gutschenritter, "They love the quality and they also love to know where they came from. They can see our birds out on pasture. We move them every single day during the summer to fresh pasture which is a very rare thing across the country. There are very few farms that actually do that.”

Because of the number of eggs Three Brothers Farm has been able to produce, Gutschenritter has donated 65 cases of fresh eggs to the Hunger Task Force.

“From the get go, 10 years ago, we just started because we absolutely love this community and we are able to play a role in the continuous improvement of our community,” said Gutschenritter.

During the holiday season, Three Brothers Farm also started an egg donation program where people can buy eggs that will be delivered directly to the Hunger Task Force.

For more information on the Spread the Love program, click here.