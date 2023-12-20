WAIALUA, Hawaii — With the current short-term lease between U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the state Department of Transportation for Kawaihapai (formerly Dillingham) Airfield set to expire next summer, the two sides seem poised to clear at least one significant hurdle.

In July, HDOT formally informed the Army that the state would not continue the lease unless the Army authorized a 50-year deal, guaranteed the state sufficient rights and powers to operate the airfield and resolve oversight and management of the existing water system.

What You Need To Know In July, HDOT formally informed the Army that the state would not continue the lease unless the Army authorized a 50-year deal, guaranteed the state sufficient rights and powers to operate the airfield and resolve oversight and management of the existing water system



According to HDOT, these outstanding issues cost the state over $1 million per year and have prevented HDOT from receiving federal funds for the airfield Last week, the Department of the Army Headquarters granted local Army leadership’s request approval to negotiate a 50-year lease



The Army leases the property to the state for use in community and recreational activities; it retains the right to conduct occasional exercises and training scenarios where the use of the airfield is required for ground training and aviation purposes

According to HDOT, these outstanding issues cost the state over $1 million per year and have prevented HDOT from receiving federal funds for the airfield.

The first condition required special clearance because local commanders are typically permitted to approve only routine five-year leases. Last week, the Department of the Army Headquarters granted local Army leadership’s request approval to negotiate a 50-year lease.

“Gaining approval on a 50-year lease term is a big advancement in our ongoing negotiation for a new lease,” said HDOT director Ed Sniffen. “A long-term lease will allow HDOT to develop a master plan for Kawaihapai Airfield, apply for and receive Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grants for long-term improvements and maintenance, and offer tenants longer-term leases that provide sufficient time for private investment and enhancement to their business operations.”

The Army leases the property to the state for use in community and recreational activities. It retains the right to conduct occasional exercises and training scenarios where the use of the airfield is required for ground training and aviation purposes, including the use of helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Systems and cargo planes. The Army also hosts the annual Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise with the airfield, and the rest of Dillingham Military Reservation serving a hub for logistics, staging, and movement of troops and supplies.

“Like so many other projects and initiatives we have here in Hawai‘i, this decision with the State of Hawaii DOT truly gives us the latitude to work closely with the community and airport officials on the way ahead for Dillingham, and this is certainly a positive step,” said Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.