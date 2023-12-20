BREVARD, Fla. — Most people know Brevard County for Port Canaveral and the multi-billion dollar economic impact it has on the county and Florida.

Just to the south, though, a lesser known place called Sebastian Inlet State Park is also reeling in some big economic numbers to the area.

According to a new study, the park's economic impact on the area through tourism, recreation and real estate is around $1.1 billion. It has also created 9,000 jobs throughout Brevard and Indian River counties.

Ed Garland, of the Sebastian River Inlet District, said the last study they did 10 years ago reported the inlet’s economic value at only $200 million.

“If the inlet weren’t maintained, this report shows there would be one thousand jobs that would be lost,” he said.

The inlet is more popular than ever, with nearly 9,000 people visiting the park in 2023, which is a good thing for Capt. Glyn Austin, who runs Going Coastal fishing charters.

Austin takes anglers out on half- or full-day trips to cast their rod and reels all around Sebastian Inlet.

“The inlet gets a lot of bait in it being pulled in by the different tides, so it’s a very popular place for us to fish,” he said.

Austin grew up in Melbourne Beach, and on the waters near Sebastian Inlet, boating and fishing. He says it’s in his blood.

He started his charter business 15 years ago and credits the inlet for its success.

“Just getting out in nature, getting away from crowds, catch fish and have a good time,” he said.

There are 15,000 registered boaters like Austin who set sail on the inlet.

“It’s the place to be, for sure,” he said.

While Sebastian Inlet continues to grow its numbers through recreation, Port Canaveral’s annual state economic impact of $6.1 billion is mainly through the cruise industry.