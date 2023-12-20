MILWAUKEE — The Riverwest Co-op has been a community staple for more than two decades. It’s been at risk for closure since December and it’s asking for community support to stay afloat.

What You Need To Know The co-op is a natural food store and cafe located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood since 2001.



Since the pandemic, it’s been hard for the co-op to recover financially.



The co-op is asking for contributions to its GoFundMe account and for shopper support.

The co-op is a natural food store and cafe in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood; it’s been around since 2001.

Ned Littlefield is the vice president of the board of directors. He said since the pandemic, it’s been hard for the co-op to recover financially.

Littlefield said the co-op applied for a loan to stay afloat, but it was denied. The co-op has since been leaning on community support.

He said leadership is seeking out other ways to get financial support, which will be critical.

“We aim to provide not only healthy food, but to provide access to the community to such food and that’s something we are really proud of,” said Littlefield.

This grocery store is run by a group of volunteers such as Glenda Puhek. She’s volunteered there since it opened 22 years ago.

“It’s been a wonderful community thing,” said Puhek. “I meet new people who move to the neighborhood and they’re excited to be a member.”

Wendy Mesich is also a board member and volunteer. She said the co-op thrives off volunteer support — which has been harder to find after the pandemic.

“Coming in and volunteering, either in the store or on a committee, is key,” she said. “I know everyone who has been seeing the GoFundMe and loved the co-op has tons of ideas. We just need people to help implement them.”

The co-op established a GoFundMe page, looking to raise $50,000. As of the new year, people have donated more than $29,000.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.