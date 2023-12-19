EAST TAMPA, Fla. — It has been two years since the launch of the “Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood" program, which has already exceeded its $180 million, three-year commitment.

In East Tampa, Fifth Third collaborated with CDC of Tampa, it’s lead community partner, to foster implementation of community-driven economic mobility plans

The program, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, is benefiting nine low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods across the country that have experienced disinvestment, including East Tampa.

Shirley Wentworth has been living in the Highland Pines neighborhood for her entire life. Over the years, she has witnessed everything from her front porch. She left home but eventually returned to help her mother, who was experiencing issues of trespassing and unwanted guests.

“My mom was older, and she got fearful,” she said. “They used to jump the fence. They used to break in and started sleeping in the living room.”

Wentworth was concerned about the safety of her yard for her grandchildren. But thanks to the Fifth Third Bank’s “Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood" program, they built a new fence for her.

The bank also collaborated with Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity, East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area and Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa) to improve her home. They repaired her roof, repainted her house, and updated her landscaping.

Roof repairs were also made to the Highland Pines Community Center.

“I’m so grateful and blessed,” Shirley said.

Her home is one of 14 recently renovated in this community. This is just the start of pouring capital back into East Tampa communities that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, according to leaders of the Fifth Third “Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood" program.

Fifth Third Bank’s Regional President, Cary Putrino, stated that they invested $20 million to revitalize East Tampa so far.

“We want to create what is called economic mobility and you want people that are living in this community, that are residents of this community who are here today — you want them to stay. You also want their children to stay. You want their grandchildren to stay. And as part of that, you create what I call generational wealth,” said Putrino.

Additionally, Putrino believes that residents of this community will have access to more opportunities, such as jobs and equity.

Eighteen new renovation projects are planned for East Tampa in 2024. Fifth Third Bank has also extended the “Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood" program through 2025 to ensure continued progress.

“It’s a blessing that we have these types of programs to adopt us,” said Wentworth.

Wentworth, a senior on a fixed income, is grateful to be included in the revitalization of her neighborhood.

“From my childhood to now, it was better, then worse, and it’s getting a lot better,” she said.

She says restoring Highland Pines for the next generation is even better.