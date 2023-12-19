SANFORD, Fla. — This holiday season, a single mother of three in Sanford says she’s getting one of the greatest gifts of all.

Soon Deliela Martinez’s family will make fresh memories in a new home, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Seminole-Apopka.

What You Need To Know Through Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka, one mother will be a new homeowner



Furniture, laughs, and memories will fill the empty house in a few months.

She moved from New York three years ago and says she just wanted a better life for her children.

“From the time I began with Habitat for Humanity to here it’s just been ‘is this real?’ and now that I’m stepping into the home,” said Martinez. I still feel like it might not be real and I’m going to wake up and it’s not true, but it’s such a blessing.”

Getting to this point was hard as Martinez lost her husband and one of her children around 10 years ago.

“Moving forward, this is momentous for us because we get to build on new memories,” said Martinez.

Martinez started the process with Habitat for Humanity in February 2022.

Applicants must meet certain requirements in order to get to the finish line. This includes 200 volunteer hours and taking financial classes.

Reflecting on the pictures of when the home was in its early stages of construction to now smelling the fresh coat of white paint, Martinez already has her mind made up to help the next person or family who was once in her shoes

“I hope I can pay it forward,” she said. “I’m going to make sure that I help others do what others have done for me, whether I know them, don’t know them. I’m going to sweat it out for others.”

Martinez and her children are very excited to move into their home. She even plans to turn her garage into a movie theatre or entertainment space.

The home is set to be completed by the spring of next year, with everyone having their own individual room.