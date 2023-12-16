COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog bakery in Ohio serves both man and a man's best friend.

What You Need To Know

Growlers Dog Bones serves people with disabilities by hiring them on as bakers



The owner said dog bones are made with natural ingredients



Growlers currently has 11 employees with disabilities

Growlers Dog Bones in Columbus serves people with disabilities through employability, volunteerism and vocational training.

Owner Tina Garriott said hiring people with disabilities serves a greater purpose. She has seen it firsthand.

“I worked in the field of disabilities for more than 20 years,” she said. “When I was working in the school district, I saw the need once they graduate, and there wasn’t a lot that seems viable. There are a lot of places that do get vocational training, but those individuals don’t get paid, and my concept was to make sure they understood if you work, you get paid just like everybody else. And give them all titles because they would aspire to be whatever they’re title was.”

While serving people with disabilities, the pups are also in for a treat. Garriott said the dog bones are all made with natural ingredients.

“Utilizing spent grains and help, helping the environment was near and dear to my heart,” said Garriott.

All that work wouldn’t be possible without the work of the bakers, like Tommy Maley.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I can make money.”

It’s given Maley purpose and something to look forward to.

“I have somewhere to be… instead of sitting at home doing nothing.”

That’s all a boss like Garriott could ever ask for: “It’s the mentorship. It’s the making them feel like they’re totally worth it. I intertwine myself, and I respect them exactly where they are at. The commitment I give to them I hope continues in the rest of their lives in anything they do.”

Growlers Dog Bones has been around since 2020 and currently serves 11 employees with disabilities.