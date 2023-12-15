CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio chef is sharing healthier versions of her family's Puerto Rican recipes with students.

What You Need To Know Chef Peggi Cruz gives back to the community through student meals and mentoring



Her recipes are healthier versions of her mother's Puerto Rican recipes



Cruz plans to open a new vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurant, Quarter Girl

“This garlic, I’ll be using it for my fresh crotons,” said Chef Peggi Cruz, as she stood over a mixer full of garlic.

She’s head chef and owner at Cha’Firo, a Puerto Rican catering business in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, where she grew up. Like any small business, her success took determination.

“I started doing pop-ups at breweries and hospitals and things like that, then I ended up getting this location,” said Cruz.

Cruz’s specialty is healthier vegan and vegetarian versions of her mother’s recipes. She says every time she wins an award; she feels like she’s winning it for her mom.

“It feels like ‘Mom, your cuisine wooped their ass,’” she laughed excitedly. “That’s what it really feels like because it’s my mom’s cuisine. It’s my mom’s recipes.”

Cruz came up with the name for her catering business in culinary class. Cha Firo is named after her brother, who died before she was born.

“I love my brother Cha Firo so much. Why don’t I just in honor of my brother, name it Cha Firo,” said Cruz.

She said she also loves to give back. Cruz prepares food at a discounted rate several times a week for students at Saint Martin de Porres.

For this meal, she prepared grilled jerk chicken salad with fresh house-made croutons.

“Her daughter goes here, that’s the first reason, but also her food is amazing,” said James Crawford, athletic director for Saint Martin de Porres. “The kids love it. For our athletes, we have a super long day and it’s the nutritious food they need to be able to perform for our games.”

Another way she pays it forward is by being a mentor to people like Jorge Hernandez, owner of a catering business called Flying Pig Tacos.

“She was kind enough to open the door for me to join her,” said Hernandez. “I’m learning my way through the kitchen and cooking and efficiencies and to really understand the business. One thing I love about her, it’s just incredible, is her willingness to help.”

Cruz said she’s moving out of her current location at the end of the year but doesn’t plan to stop catering or winning awards. She also plans to open a new restaurant, Centro Villa 25 marketplace.

“Quarter Girl is Puerto Rican and Cleveland Street food, but it’s vegan and vegetarian-friendly,” said Cruz.